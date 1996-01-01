Which of the following methods can be used to determine the density of an object?
A
Divide the mass of the object by its volume
B
Subtract the volume from the mass of the object
C
Multiply the mass of the object by its volume
D
Add the mass and volume of the object together
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of density, which is the measure of how much mass is contained in a given volume. The formula for density is given by $\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}}$.
Understand that to find the density of an object, you need two key measurements: the mass of the object and the volume it occupies.
Recognize that the correct method involves dividing the mass by the volume, as this ratio tells you how much mass is present per unit volume.
Evaluate the other options: subtracting volume from mass, multiplying mass by volume, or adding mass and volume do not correspond to the physical definition of density and thus are incorrect.
Conclude that the correct approach to determine density is to measure the mass and volume of the object and then calculate density using the formula $\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}}$.
