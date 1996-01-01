Which analytical technique examines both physical and chemical properties to determine the presence of abnormal elements in a sample?
A
Distillation
B
Chromatography
C
Filtration
D
Qualitative analysis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for an analytical technique that examines both physical and chemical properties to identify abnormal elements in a sample.
Recall that distillation is a separation technique based primarily on differences in boiling points (a physical property), so it mainly addresses physical properties.
Recognize that chromatography separates components based on their movement through a medium, which is also largely a physical separation method.
Note that filtration separates solids from liquids based on particle size, which is a physical process and does not provide chemical information.
Identify that qualitative analysis is a comprehensive approach that involves both physical observations and chemical tests to detect and characterize elements or compounds, making it the correct technique for determining the presence of abnormal elements.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules