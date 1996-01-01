Which one of the following substances should have the lowest boiling point?
A
CH4
B
HF
C
NH3
D
H2O
Step 1: Understand that boiling point depends on the strength of intermolecular forces present in the substance. Stronger intermolecular forces result in higher boiling points because more energy is required to separate the molecules.
Step 2: Identify the types of intermolecular forces in each substance: CH4 has only London dispersion forces; HF, NH3, and H2O all exhibit hydrogen bonding, which is a much stronger intermolecular force.
Step 3: Compare the strength of hydrogen bonding among HF, NH3, and H2O. Although all have hydrogen bonding, H2O has the strongest due to its ability to form two hydrogen bonds per molecule, followed by NH3 and then HF.
Step 4: Recognize that CH4, lacking hydrogen bonding and having only weak London dispersion forces, will have the weakest intermolecular forces and thus the lowest boiling point.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given substances, CH4 should have the lowest boiling point because it has the weakest intermolecular forces.
