Which of the following best explains why sulfur is not considered ductile?
Sulfur is a liquid at room temperature, so it cannot be shaped.
Sulfur has a metallic bonding structure that allows for ductility.
Sulfur is a good conductor of electricity, making it malleable.
Sulfur is a brittle nonmetal and cannot be drawn into wires.
Understand the concept of ductility: Ductility is the ability of a material, usually a metal, to be stretched or drawn into wires without breaking.
Recognize that ductility is closely related to the type of bonding and structure in a material. Metals have metallic bonding, which allows atoms to slide past each other without breaking the structure, enabling ductility.
Identify sulfur's properties: Sulfur is a nonmetal and has covalent bonding in its molecular or network structure, which does not allow atoms to move freely without breaking bonds.
Since sulfur's structure is brittle and lacks the metallic bonding that facilitates ductility, it cannot be drawn into wires or shaped easily.
Therefore, the best explanation is that sulfur is a brittle nonmetal and cannot be drawn into wires, which means it is not ductile.
