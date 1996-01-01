Which of the following questions can be used to identify a physical property of an element?
A
Can the element form ionic bonds?
B
Does the element react with hydrochloric acid?
C
What is the oxidation state of the element in compounds?
D
What is the melting point of the element?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts or changes into a new substance.
Analyze each question to determine if it relates to a physical or chemical property: For example, 'Can the element form ionic bonds?' and 'Does the element react with hydrochloric acid?' both involve chemical changes, so they describe chemical properties.
Recognize that 'What is the oxidation state of the element in compounds?' relates to the element's behavior in chemical reactions, which is a chemical property.
Identify that 'What is the melting point of the element?' involves a change in physical state without altering the chemical identity, making it a physical property.
Conclude that the question about melting point is the one that identifies a physical property of the element.
