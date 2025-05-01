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Multiple Choice
What is the molar mass of CHCl_3?
A
119.37 g/mol
B
83.92 g/mol
C
121.39 g/mol
D
48.47 g/mol
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements present in the compound CHCl_3, which are Carbon (C), Hydrogen (H), and Chlorine (Cl).
Determine the number of atoms of each element in one molecule of CHCl_3: 1 Carbon, 1 Hydrogen, and 3 Chlorine atoms.
Find the atomic masses of each element from the periodic table: Carbon (approximately 12.01 g/mol), Hydrogen (approximately 1.008 g/mol), and Chlorine (approximately 35.45 g/mol).
Calculate the total mass contributed by each element by multiplying the atomic mass by the number of atoms: for Carbon, \(1 \times 12.01\); for Hydrogen, \(1 \times 1.008\); for Chlorine, \(3 \times 35.45\).
Add the masses of all elements together to find the molar mass of CHCl_3: \(12.01 + 1.008 + (3 \times 35.45)\).
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