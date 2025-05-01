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Multiple Choice
What is the molar mass of Na_2SO_4?
A
125.98 amu
B
174.12 amu
C
142.05 amu
D
119.06 amu
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula of the compound: Na_2SO_4, which contains 2 sodium (Na) atoms, 1 sulfur (S) atom, and 4 oxygen (O) atoms.
Find the atomic masses of each element from the periodic table: sodium (Na) ≈ 22.99 amu, sulfur (S) ≈ 32.07 amu, and oxygen (O) ≈ 16.00 amu.
Calculate the total mass contributed by each element by multiplying the atomic mass by the number of atoms in the formula: for sodium, multiply 22.99 amu by 2; for sulfur, multiply 32.07 amu by 1; for oxygen, multiply 16.00 amu by 4.
Add all these contributions together to find the molar mass of Na_2SO_4 using the formula: \(\text{Molar mass} = 2 \times M_{Na} + 1 \times M_{S} + 4 \times M_{O}\).
Sum the values obtained to get the total molar mass of sodium sulfate (Na_2SO_4).
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