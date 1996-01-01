Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
The binding of oxygen by hemoglobin in the blood involves the
equilibrium reaction:
HbH+(aq) + O2(aq)HbO2(aq) + H+(aq)
In this equation, Hb is hemoglobin. The pH of normal human
blood is highly controlled within a range of 7.35 to 7.45. Given the
above equilibrium, why is this important? What would happen to
the oxygen-carrying capacity of hemoglobin if blood became too
acidic (a dangerous condition known as acidosis)?