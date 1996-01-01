What do the number of significant figures in a measurement indicate?
A
The magnitude of the measurement
B
The accuracy of the measurement
C
The type of instrument used
D
The precision of the measurement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that significant figures in a measurement represent the digits that are known with certainty plus one estimated digit.
Recognize that significant figures reflect how finely a measurement is made, which relates to the consistency or repeatability of the measurement process.
Distinguish between accuracy and precision: accuracy refers to how close a measurement is to the true value, while precision refers to how consistent repeated measurements are with each other.
Note that the number of significant figures does not directly indicate the magnitude (size) of the measurement or the specific instrument used, but rather the level of detail or exactness in the measurement.
Conclude that the number of significant figures indicates the precision of the measurement, showing how reliably the measurement can be reproduced.
