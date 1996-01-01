If you multiply 3.24 by 0.56, how should the answer be reported using the correct number of significant figures?
A
1.814
B
1.810
C
1.81
D
1.8
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of significant figures in each number you are multiplying. For 3.24, there are 3 significant figures, and for 0.56, there are 2 significant figures.
When multiplying or dividing, the result should be reported with the same number of significant figures as the number with the fewest significant figures. Here, that is 2 significant figures (from 0.56).
Perform the multiplication: multiply 3.24 by 0.56 to get the raw result (do not round yet).
Round the raw result to 2 significant figures, since that is the limiting number of significant figures.
Report the final answer with the correct number of significant figures, ensuring that the digits reflect the precision dictated by the original numbers.
