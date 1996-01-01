Which of the following elements is most likely to form a cation by losing two electrons?
A
Magnesium (Mg)
B
Aluminum (Al)
C
Sodium (Na)
D
Oxygen (O)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that elements form cations by losing electrons, typically to achieve a stable electron configuration similar to the nearest noble gas.
Identify the group of each element in the periodic table: Magnesium (Mg) is in Group 2, Aluminum (Al) in Group 13, Sodium (Na) in Group 1, and Oxygen (O) in Group 16.
Recall that Group 1 elements tend to lose 1 electron to form +1 cations, Group 2 elements tend to lose 2 electrons to form +2 cations, and Group 13 elements often lose 3 electrons to form +3 cations. Nonmetals like Oxygen usually gain electrons to form anions.
Since Magnesium is in Group 2, it is most likely to lose two electrons to form a +2 cation, achieving a stable noble gas configuration.
Therefore, Magnesium (Mg) is the element most likely to form a cation by losing two electrons.
Watch next
Master Atoms vs. Ions with a bite sized video explanation from Jules