Which group on the periodic table tends not to form ions or react with other elements?
A
Halogens
B
Transition metals
C
Noble gases
D
Alkali metals
1
Identify the groups listed in the problem: Halogens, Transition metals, Noble gases, and Alkali metals.
Recall the general chemical properties of each group: Halogens are highly reactive nonmetals that tend to gain electrons; Transition metals often form various positive ions and participate in reactions; Alkali metals are very reactive metals that readily lose one electron to form positive ions.
Understand that Noble gases are located in Group 18 of the periodic table and are characterized by having a full valence electron shell, making them very stable and generally unreactive.
Recognize that because of their full valence shells, Noble gases tend not to form ions or react with other elements under normal conditions.
Conclude that the group which tends not to form ions or react with other elements is the Noble gases.
