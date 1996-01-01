Which of the following correctly ranks the nonmetals fluorine (F), chlorine (Cl), and bromine (Br) from most reactive (1) to least reactive (3)?
A
1. Cl, 2. F, 3. Br
B
1. Br, 2. Cl, 3. F
C
1. F, 2. Cl, 3. Br
D
1. Cl, 2. Br, 3. F
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that reactivity of halogen nonmetals (Group 17 elements) generally decreases as you move down the group in the periodic table because atomic size increases and the ability to attract electrons decreases.
Recall that fluorine (F) is at the top of the halogen group, chlorine (Cl) is below fluorine, and bromine (Br) is below chlorine, so fluorine is expected to be the most reactive and bromine the least reactive among the three.
Consider that reactivity in halogens is related to their ability to gain an electron (oxidizing power), which decreases down the group due to increased atomic radius and electron shielding.
Rank the elements from most reactive to least reactive based on their position in the periodic table: fluorine (F) first, chlorine (Cl) second, and bromine (Br) third.
Match this ranking to the given options to identify the correct order: 1. F, 2. Cl, 3. Br.
