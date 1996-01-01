Calcium levels in blood can be determined by adding oxa-late ion to precipitate calcium oxalate, CaC2O4, followed by dissolving the precipitate in aqueous acid and titrating the resulting oxalic acid (H2C2O4) with KMnO4:
How many milligrams of Ca2+ are present in 10.0 mL of blood if 21.08 mL of 0.000 988 M KMnO4 solution is needed for the titration?
