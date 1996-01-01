In an experiment to study the effect of temperature on the solubility of sugar in water, which of the following correctly identifies the independent and dependent variables?
A
Temperature is the independent variable; amount of sugar dissolved is the dependent variable.
B
Both temperature and amount of sugar dissolved are dependent variables.
C
Both temperature and amount of sugar dissolved are independent variables.
D
Amount of sugar dissolved is the independent variable; temperature is the dependent variable.
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of independent and dependent variables. The independent variable is the one that you change or control in an experiment, while the dependent variable is the one that you measure or observe as a result of changes in the independent variable.
Step 2: Identify what is being changed in the experiment. In this case, the experiment studies the effect of temperature on the solubility of sugar, so temperature is the variable that is intentionally changed.
Step 3: Identify what is being measured or observed. Here, the amount of sugar dissolved in water is measured to see how it changes with temperature.
Step 4: Conclude that temperature is the independent variable because it is controlled and changed by the experimenter, and the amount of sugar dissolved is the dependent variable because it depends on the temperature.
Step 5: Verify that the correct identification matches the option: 'Temperature is the independent variable; amount of sugar dissolved is the dependent variable.'
