Mass, volume, and density are all properties of which of the following?
A
Energy
B
Matter
C
Temperature
D
Light
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the properties given: mass, volume, and density. Mass is the amount of matter in an object, volume is the space that the object occupies, and density is the mass per unit volume of a substance.
Recognize that these properties describe physical characteristics of substances that have mass and occupy space.
Recall that matter is defined as anything that has mass and takes up space, which directly relates to mass and volume.
Energy, temperature, and light do not have mass or volume; therefore, they cannot have density either.
Conclude that mass, volume, and density are all properties of matter.
