Next, convert the volume from liters to cubic centimeters (cm³) because the density is given in g/cm³. Recall that $1 \text{ liter} = 1000 \text{ cm}^3$. So, multiply the volume in liters by 1000 to get the volume in cm³: $V_{\text{cm}^3} = V_{\text{liters}} \times 1000$.