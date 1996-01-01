Given that the density of water is approximately 1.00 g/cm^3, what is the mass in kilograms of 30 gallons of water? (1 gallon = 3.785 liters)
A
113.6 kg
B
30.0 kg
C
75.7 kg
D
227.2 kg
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by converting the volume from gallons to liters using the given conversion factor: $1 \text{ gallon} = 3.785 \text{ liters}$. Multiply the volume in gallons by this factor to get the volume in liters: $V_{\text{liters}} = 30 \times 3.785$.
Next, convert the volume from liters to cubic centimeters (cm³) because the density is given in g/cm³. Recall that $1 \text{ liter} = 1000 \text{ cm}^3$. So, multiply the volume in liters by 1000 to get the volume in cm³: $V_{\text{cm}^3} = V_{\text{liters}} \times 1000$.
Use the density of water to find the mass in grams. Since density $\rho = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$, rearrange to find mass: $m = \rho \times V$. Here, $\rho = 1.00 \text{ g/cm}^3$, so $m = 1.00 \times V_{\text{cm}^3}$ grams.
Convert the mass from grams to kilograms by dividing by 1000, since $1000 \text{ g} = 1 \text{ kg}$. So, $m_{\text{kg}} = \frac{m}{1000}$.
Summarize the calculation: $m_{\text{kg}} = \frac{1.00 \times (30 \times 3.785 \times 1000)}{1000}$. Simplify the expression to find the mass in kilograms.
