Which type of ionic imbalance is most likely illustrated by the cell labeled 2?
A
Hypochloremia
B
Hyponatremia
C
Hypercalcemia
D
Hyperkalemia
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the terminology of ionic imbalances. Each term refers to an abnormal concentration of a specific ion in the blood or cells: Hyponatremia (low sodium), Hypochloremia (low chloride), Hypercalcemia (high calcium), and Hyperkalemia (high potassium).
Step 2: Identify the ion associated with the cell labeled 2 by examining the context or data provided (such as ion concentration, cell behavior, or symptoms). This step is crucial to link the cell's condition to a specific ionic imbalance.
Step 3: Recall the normal physiological roles and typical concentration ranges of sodium (Na\+), chloride (Cl\-), calcium (Ca^{2+}), and potassium (K\+) ions in cells and extracellular fluid to understand what changes would indicate an imbalance.
Step 4: Compare the observed ion concentration or condition in cell 2 with the normal ranges to determine which ion is abnormally low or high, thus identifying the type of ionic imbalance.
Step 5: Conclude which ionic imbalance matches the condition of cell 2 based on the comparison, recognizing that 'Hyponatremia' indicates a low sodium level, which is the correct answer in this case.
