Step 1: Understand the difference between organic and inorganic molecules. Organic molecules primarily contain carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen atoms, often with oxygen, nitrogen, or other elements, and are typically associated with living organisms.
Step 2: Examine each given molecule to identify if it fits the criteria of an organic molecule. For example, C6H12O6 (glucose) contains carbon-hydrogen bonds and is a common organic molecule.
Step 3: Look at C2H5OH (ethanol), which also contains carbon-hydrogen bonds and is classified as an organic molecule due to its structure and presence of a hydroxyl group attached to a carbon chain.
Step 4: Consider CH4 (methane), which is a simple hydrocarbon with carbon-hydrogen bonds, making it an organic molecule as well.
Step 5: Analyze CO2 (carbon dioxide), which contains carbon but is bonded only to oxygen atoms and lacks carbon-hydrogen bonds. This molecule is classified as inorganic because it does not have the typical carbon-hydrogen framework of organic compounds.
