Which property of metals is primarily explained by the presence of mobile electrons?
A
High melting point
B
Low density
C
Electrical conductivity
D
Brittleness
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key property of metals that involves the movement of electrons. Metals are known for their ability to conduct electricity, which depends on the presence of free or mobile electrons within their structure.
Understand that in metallic bonding, metal atoms release some of their electrons to form a 'sea of electrons' that are not bound to any specific atom but move freely throughout the metal lattice.
Recognize that this 'sea of mobile electrons' allows metals to conduct electric current efficiently because these electrons can flow when an electric field is applied.
Contrast this with other properties listed, such as high melting point, low density, and brittleness, which are influenced by different factors like atomic structure, bonding strength, and atomic mass, rather than electron mobility.
Conclude that the property primarily explained by the presence of mobile electrons in metals is electrical conductivity.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules