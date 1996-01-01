Which mineral reacts with acid to produce bubbles of carbon dioxide gas?
A
Halite
B
Calcite
C
Gypsum
D
Quartz
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking which mineral reacts with acid to produce carbon dioxide gas bubbles.
Recall that carbon dioxide gas (CO\_2) is produced when an acid reacts with a carbonate mineral.
Identify that calcite is a carbonate mineral composed primarily of calcium carbonate (CaCO\_3).
Know that when calcite reacts with hydrochloric acid (HCl), it produces carbon dioxide gas, water, and calcium chloride according to the reaction: $\mathrm{CaCO\_3 + 2HCl \rightarrow CaCl\_2 + CO\_2 + H\_2O}$.
Recognize that halite (NaCl), gypsum (CaSO\_4 \cdot 2H\_2O), and quartz (SiO\_2) do not produce carbon dioxide gas when reacting with acid.
