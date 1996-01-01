Which of the following is a property of a non-metal?
A
Poor conductor of electricity
B
Shiny appearance
C
High melting point
D
Malleable and ductile
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the general properties of metals and non-metals. Metals typically have high electrical conductivity, shiny appearance, high melting points, and are malleable and ductile.
Step 2: Recognize that non-metals usually have opposite properties to metals. They tend to be poor conductors of electricity, have dull appearances, lower melting points, and are brittle rather than malleable or ductile.
Step 3: Analyze each option in the context of non-metal properties: 'Poor conductor of electricity' aligns with non-metal behavior, while 'Shiny appearance', 'High melting point', and 'Malleable and ductile' are characteristic of metals.
Step 4: Conclude that the property 'Poor conductor of electricity' correctly describes a non-metal.
Step 5: Remember that these distinctions are fundamental in chemistry for classifying elements and predicting their behavior in reactions and materials.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules