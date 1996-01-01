Which of the following elements has chemical properties most similar to sulfur?
A
Selenium
B
Chlorine
C
Oxygen
D
Phosphorus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the position of sulfur in the periodic table. Sulfur (S) is in group 16, also known as the chalcogens.
Recall that elements in the same group (vertical column) of the periodic table have similar chemical properties because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Look at the options and determine which elements are in the same group as sulfur. Selenium (Se) is directly below sulfur in group 16, while chlorine (Cl) is in group 17, oxygen (O) is above sulfur in group 16, and phosphorus (P) is in group 15.
Since selenium is in the same group as sulfur and directly below it, it shares similar chemical properties due to having the same number of valence electrons and similar electron configurations.
Conclude that selenium has chemical properties most similar to sulfur because elements in the same group exhibit similar chemical behavior.
