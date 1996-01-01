Which of the following best describes the properties of noble gases?
A
They readily form compounds with alkali metals.
B
They are colorless, odorless, and chemically inert under standard conditions.
C
They are highly reactive and commonly found as diatomic molecules.
D
They are solid at room temperature and have metallic luster.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that noble gases are elements found in Group 18 of the periodic table, known for their unique chemical properties.
Recall that noble gases have a full valence electron shell, which makes them very stable and unlikely to react with other elements under standard conditions.
Recognize that because of their full electron shells, noble gases are generally colorless, odorless, and chemically inert, meaning they do not readily form compounds.
Compare the given options with the known properties of noble gases: they do not readily form compounds with alkali metals, are not highly reactive or diatomic, and are gases (not solids) at room temperature without metallic luster.
Conclude that the best description of noble gases is that they are colorless, odorless, and chemically inert under standard conditions.
