Which of the following elements is not diatomic in its standard elemental form?
A
Chlorine (Cl_2)
B
Nitrogen (N_2)
C
Oxygen (O_2)
D
Carbon (C)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what it means for an element to be diatomic in its standard elemental form: diatomic elements naturally exist as molecules composed of two atoms bonded together, such as $\mathrm{Cl}_2$, $\mathrm{N}_2$, and $\mathrm{O}_2$.
Recall the common diatomic elements at standard conditions (room temperature and atmospheric pressure), which are hydrogen ($\mathrm{H}_2$), nitrogen ($\mathrm{N}_2$), oxygen ($\mathrm{O}_2$), fluorine ($\mathrm{F}_2$), chlorine ($\mathrm{Cl}_2$), bromine ($\mathrm{Br}_2$), and iodine ($\mathrm{I}_2$).
Identify that carbon (C) does not naturally exist as a diatomic molecule; instead, it exists in various allotropes such as graphite, diamond, or amorphous carbon, which are composed of many atoms bonded in extended networks rather than pairs.
Compare the given options: chlorine ($\mathrm{Cl}_2$), nitrogen ($\mathrm{N}_2$), and oxygen ($\mathrm{O}_2$) are all diatomic molecules, while carbon is not diatomic in its elemental form.
Conclude that the element which is not diatomic in its standard elemental form is carbon (C).
