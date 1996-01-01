Which of the following best describes the density of an object?
A
The sum of the object's mass and volume
B
The volume of the object divided by its mass
C
The difference between the object's mass and volume
D
The mass of the object divided by its volume
1
Recall the definition of density in general chemistry: density is a physical property that relates the mass of an object to the space it occupies.
Express density mathematically as the ratio of mass to volume: $\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}}$.
Understand that mass is the amount of matter in the object, typically measured in grams (g) or kilograms (kg), and volume is the amount of space the object occupies, measured in cubic centimeters (cm$^3$) or liters (L).
Recognize that the other options (sum of mass and volume, volume divided by mass, difference between mass and volume) do not correctly represent how density is defined or calculated.
Conclude that the best description of density is the mass of the object divided by its volume, which aligns with the formula and concept of density.
