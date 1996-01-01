Which of the following is a physical property of the aluminum used in beverage cans?
A
Aluminum forms aluminum oxide when exposed to air.
B
Aluminum reacts with hydrochloric acid to produce hydrogen gas.
C
Aluminum is a silvery, lightweight metal with high electrical conductivity.
D
Aluminum is highly flammable under normal conditions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance reacts to form new substances.
Analyze each statement to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property:
- "Aluminum forms aluminum oxide when exposed to air" describes a chemical change (formation of a new substance), so it's a chemical property.
- "Aluminum reacts with hydrochloric acid to produce hydrogen gas" involves a chemical reaction, so it's a chemical property.
- "Aluminum is a silvery, lightweight metal with high electrical conductivity" describes observable characteristics without changing the substance, so it's a physical property.
Watch next
Master Physical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules