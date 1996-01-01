Which of the following is considered a physical property of matter?
A
Flammability
B
Density
C
Ability to rust
D
Reactivity with acids
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances, leading to a chemical change.
Analyze each option: Flammability, ability to rust, and reactivity with acids all involve chemical changes because they describe how a substance reacts and transforms into new substances.
Recognize that density is a physical property because it is a measure of mass per unit volume ($$\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}}$$) and can be determined without altering the substance's chemical identity.
Conclude that among the given options, density is the physical property since it involves no chemical change and is purely a characteristic of the substance's physical state.
Remember that identifying physical properties involves looking for characteristics that can be observed or measured without causing a chemical reaction.
Watch next
Master Physical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules