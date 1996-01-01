Which of the following is a physical property characteristic of a solid?
A
Its particles are far apart and move freely.
B
It has a definite shape and volume.
C
It flows to fill the shape of its container.
D
It is easily compressed.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that physical properties describe characteristics of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical identity.
Recall the general physical properties of solids: solids have particles that are closely packed together, which gives them a definite shape and volume.
Compare the given options with the typical properties of solids:
- 'Particles far apart and move freely' describes gases, not solids.
- 'Flows to fill the shape of its container' describes liquids, not solids.
- 'Easily compressed' is a property of gases, since solids are generally incompressible.
Identify that the property 'It has a definite shape and volume' matches the characteristic behavior of solids, as their particles are fixed in place and do not flow or compress easily.
Conclude that the correct physical property characteristic of a solid is that it has a definite shape and volume.
