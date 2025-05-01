Set up a proportion relating the given mass of oxygen in the sample (48 grams) to the total mass of the \(\mathrm{CO_2}\) sample. Since oxygen makes up 32 grams out of every 44 grams of \(\mathrm{CO_2}\), use the ratio \(\frac{32}{44} = \frac{48}{x}\), where \(x\) is the total mass of the \(\mathrm{CO_2}\) sample.