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Multiple Choice
If a sample of CO_2 contains 48 grams of oxygen, what is the mass of the CO_2 sample?
A
22 grams
B
88 grams
C
44 grams
D
64 grams
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula of carbon dioxide, which is \(\mathrm{CO_2}\). This means each molecule contains 1 carbon atom and 2 oxygen atoms.
Calculate the molar mass of oxygen in \(\mathrm{CO_2}\). Since oxygen has an atomic mass of approximately 16 g/mol, the total mass of oxygen in one mole of \(\mathrm{CO_2}\) is \(2 \times 16 = 32\) grams.
Recognize that the total molar mass of \(\mathrm{CO_2}\) is the sum of the molar masses of carbon and oxygen: \(12\) g/mol for carbon plus \(32\) g/mol for oxygen, giving \(44\) g/mol total.
Set up a proportion relating the given mass of oxygen in the sample (48 grams) to the total mass of the \(\mathrm{CO_2}\) sample. Since oxygen makes up 32 grams out of every 44 grams of \(\mathrm{CO_2}\), use the ratio \(\frac{32}{44} = \frac{48}{x}\), where \(x\) is the total mass of the \(\mathrm{CO_2}\) sample.
Solve the proportion for \(x\) to find the total mass of the \(\mathrm{CO_2}\) sample: \(x = \frac{48 \times 44}{32}\). This will give the mass of the \(\mathrm{CO_2}\) sample corresponding to 48 grams of oxygen.
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