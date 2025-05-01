Write the expression for the acid dissociation constant, \(K_a\), of HF: \[K_a = \frac{[H_3O^+][F^-]}{[HF]}\] Here, \([H_3O^+]\) is given, \([HF]\) is the initial concentration (0.300 M), and \([F^-]\) comes from the dissociation of NaF, which we need to find.