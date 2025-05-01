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Multiple Choice
Given a 0.300 M solution of HF, what concentration of NaF is required to achieve [H3O+] = 2.3 × 10^{-4} M? (Assume Ka for HF = 7.2 × 10^{-4} and that NaF fully dissociates.)
A
0.20 M
B
0.30 M
C
0.40 M
D
0.10 M
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that this problem involves a buffer solution made from a weak acid (HF) and its conjugate base (F⁻) from NaF. The goal is to find the concentration of NaF needed to achieve a specific hydronium ion concentration, [H₃O⁺].
Write the expression for the acid dissociation constant, \(K_a\), of HF:
\[K_a = \frac{[H_3O^+][F^-]}{[HF]}\]
Here, \([H_3O^+]\) is given, \([HF]\) is the initial concentration (0.300 M), and \([F^-]\) comes from the dissociation of NaF, which we need to find.
Rearrange the \(K_a\) expression to solve for \([F^-]\):
\[[F^-] = \frac{K_a \times [HF]}{[H_3O^+]}\]
This equation assumes that the concentrations of HF and F⁻ do not change significantly due to dissociation or association, which is valid for buffer calculations.
Substitute the known values into the rearranged equation:
- \(K_a = 7.2 \times 10^{-4}\)
- \([HF] = 0.300\) M
- \([H_3O^+] = 2.3 \times 10^{-4}\) M
Calculate \([F^-]\) to find the concentration of NaF required, since NaF fully dissociates to give \([F^-]\).
Interpret the result: the calculated \([F^-]\) concentration corresponds to the NaF concentration needed to maintain the desired \([H_3O^+]\) in the buffer solution.
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