At what temperature does pure water freeze under standard atmospheric pressure?
A
32 ^ext{o}C
B
100 ^ext{o}C
C
0 ^ext{o}C
D
-10 ^ext{o}C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the freezing point of a substance is the temperature at which it changes from liquid to solid under a given pressure, typically standard atmospheric pressure (1 atm).
Recall that pure water freezes at 0 degrees Celsius under standard atmospheric pressure, which is a fundamental physical property of water.
Recognize that 32 degrees Celsius is too high for freezing water; it is actually the freezing point in Fahrenheit scale, not Celsius.
Note that 100 degrees Celsius is the boiling point of water at standard atmospheric pressure, not the freezing point.
Understand that temperatures below 0 degrees Celsius, such as -10 degrees Celsius, represent supercooled water or conditions where water is already frozen, but the standard freezing point remains 0 degrees Celsius.
