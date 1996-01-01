Which of the following shows a temperature measurement documented correctly?
A
25.0 °C
B
25.0 K°
C
25.0 degrees
D
25.0 C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that temperature measurements must include both a numeric value and the correct unit symbol to be properly documented.
Recall the correct unit symbols for temperature: Celsius is written as °C, Kelvin as K (without a degree symbol), and Fahrenheit as °F.
Evaluate each option: '25.0 °C' uses the correct numeric value and unit symbol for Celsius; '25.0 K°' incorrectly places the degree symbol after K; '25.0 degrees' is incomplete because it lacks a specific temperature scale; '25.0 C' is missing the degree symbol.
Recognize that the proper format for Celsius temperature is a number followed by the degree symbol and the letter C, written as $25.0\ \degree C$.
Conclude that the correctly documented temperature measurement is the one that follows this format exactly.
Watch next
Master Temperature vs Heat with a bite sized video explanation from Jules