Which of the following is NOT a physical property of gases?
A
Density
B
Compressibility
C
Ability to undergo combustion
D
Volume
Step 1: Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes.
Step 2: Review the given options: Density, Compressibility, Ability to undergo combustion, and Volume.
Step 3: Recognize that Density, Compressibility, and Volume are physical properties because they describe measurable characteristics of gases without changing their chemical identity.
Step 4: Identify that the Ability to undergo combustion is a chemical property because it involves a chemical reaction where the substance changes into new products.
Step 5: Conclude that the property which is NOT a physical property of gases is the Ability to undergo combustion.
