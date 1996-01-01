Which of the following is NOT a physical property?
A
Color
B
Ability to rust
C
Density
D
Boiling point
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes.
Step 2: Review each option to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property. Color, density, and boiling point are all physical properties because they can be observed or measured without altering the substance's chemical structure.
Step 3: Analyze 'Ability to rust.' Rusting is a chemical reaction where iron reacts with oxygen and moisture to form iron oxide, which changes the substance's chemical identity.
Step 4: Conclude that 'Ability to rust' is a chemical property because it involves a chemical change, unlike the other options which are physical properties.
Step 5: Therefore, the property that is NOT physical among the options is 'Ability to rust.'
