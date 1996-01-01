Which of the following is a physical property of oxygen?
A
Oxygen forms oxides with metals.
B
Oxygen supports combustion.
C
Oxygen reacts with hydrogen to form water.
D
Oxygen is colorless and odorless at room temperature.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance reacts with other substances.
Review each option and determine if it involves a change in the chemical identity of oxygen or not.
For example, 'Oxygen forms oxides with metals' involves a chemical reaction forming new compounds, so it is a chemical property.
'Oxygen supports combustion' describes oxygen's role in a chemical process, so it is also a chemical property.
The statement 'Oxygen is colorless and odorless at room temperature' describes characteristics that can be observed without changing oxygen's chemical identity, making it a physical property.
