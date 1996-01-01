Copper is a common metal. Which of the following physical properties does this metal most likely have?
A
It is brittle and easily shatters.
B
It is a poor conductor of heat.
C
It conducts electricity well.
D
It is transparent to visible light.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that physical properties describe characteristics of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical identity.
Recall that metals, including copper, typically have certain common physical properties such as high electrical conductivity, malleability, ductility, and good thermal conductivity.
Analyze each option: 'brittle and easily shatters' is more typical of nonmetals or ceramics, not metals; 'poor conductor of heat' contradicts the known property of metals; 'transparent to visible light' is a property of some nonmetals or certain compounds, not metals.
Recognize that copper is widely used in electrical wiring because it is an excellent conductor of electricity, which aligns with the option 'It conducts electricity well.'
Conclude that the physical property most likely associated with copper is its ability to conduct electricity well.
