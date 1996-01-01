Which of the following is NOT a physical property of matter?
A
Ability to rust
B
Density
C
Color
D
Boiling point
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes.
Review each option and determine if it involves a change in the substance's chemical identity or not.
Density is a physical property because it is a measure of mass per unit volume and does not involve changing the substance itself.
Color is a physical property because it can be observed without altering the substance's chemical composition.
Boiling point is a physical property because it is the temperature at which a substance changes from liquid to gas without changing its chemical identity, whereas the ability to rust involves a chemical reaction (oxidation), so it is a chemical property.
Watch next
Master Physical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules