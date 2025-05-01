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Multiple Choice
What is the molar mass of acetic acid (CH3COOH)?
A
18.02 g/mol
B
44.01 g/mol
C
74.08 g/mol
D
60.05 g/mol
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecular formula of acetic acid, which is CH\3COOH. This means the molecule contains 2 carbon (C) atoms, 4 hydrogen (H) atoms, and 2 oxygen (O) atoms.
Find the atomic masses of each element from the periodic table: Carbon (C) is approximately 12.01 g/mol, Hydrogen (H) is approximately 1.008 g/mol, and Oxygen (O) is approximately 16.00 g/mol.
Calculate the total mass contributed by each element by multiplying the number of atoms by their atomic masses: For carbon, multiply 2 by 12.01 g/mol; for hydrogen, multiply 4 by 1.008 g/mol; for oxygen, multiply 2 by 16.00 g/mol.
Add all these contributions together to find the molar mass of acetic acid: \(\text{Molar mass} = (2 \times 12.01) + (4 \times 1.008) + (2 \times 16.00)\) g/mol.
Sum the values from the previous step to get the total molar mass of acetic acid, which will be approximately 60.05 g/mol.
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