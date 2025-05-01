Calculate the number of moles of Br\_2 molecules in 2.50 g of bromine using the molar mass of Br\_2. The molar mass of Br is approximately 79.90 g/mol, so for Br\_2 it is \(2 \times 79.90 = 159.80\) g/mol. Use the formula: \(\text{moles of Br}_2 = \frac{\text{mass of Br}_2}{\text{molar mass of Br}_2}\).