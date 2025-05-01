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Multiple Choice
How many bromine (Br) atoms are present in 2.50 g of elemental bromine?
A
9.44 × 10^{21} atoms
B
4.22 × 10^{20} atoms
C
2.11 × 10^{23} atoms
D
1.51 × 10^{22} atoms
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical form of elemental bromine. Elemental bromine exists as diatomic molecules, Br\_2, meaning each molecule contains 2 bromine atoms.
Calculate the number of moles of Br\_2 molecules in 2.50 g of bromine using the molar mass of Br\_2. The molar mass of Br is approximately 79.90 g/mol, so for Br\_2 it is \(2 \times 79.90 = 159.80\) g/mol. Use the formula: \(\text{moles of Br}_2 = \frac{\text{mass of Br}_2}{\text{molar mass of Br}_2}\).
Determine the number of Br\_2 molecules by multiplying the moles of Br\_2 by Avogadro's number, \(6.022 \times 10^{23}\) molecules/mol: \(\text{number of molecules} = \text{moles of Br}_2 \times 6.022 \times 10^{23}\).
Since each Br\_2 molecule contains 2 bromine atoms, multiply the number of Br\_2 molecules by 2 to find the total number of bromine atoms: \(\text{number of Br atoms} = 2 \times \text{number of Br}_2 \text{ molecules}\).
Express the final answer in scientific notation to match the format of the given options.
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