Which of the following pieces of information is NOT typically provided in a standard periodic table?
A
The atomic mass of each element
B
The electron configuration of each element
C
The chemical symbol of each element
D
The atomic number of each element
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what information is typically included in a standard periodic table. Commonly, it shows the atomic number, chemical symbol, and atomic mass of each element.
Recall that the atomic number represents the number of protons in an atom and is always displayed on the periodic table.
Recognize that the chemical symbol is a one- or two-letter abbreviation for each element, which is also a standard feature on the table.
Note that the atomic mass, usually given as a decimal number, represents the weighted average mass of the isotopes of the element and is typically included.
Identify that the electron configuration, which describes the distribution of electrons in atomic orbitals, is generally not provided on a standard periodic table but may be found in more detailed or specialized tables.
