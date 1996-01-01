Which of the following is the correct chemical symbol for an element on the periodic table?
A
H2O
B
Na
C
NH3
D
CO2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chemical symbol represents a single element from the periodic table, usually consisting of one or two letters, with the first letter capitalized and the second letter lowercase if present.
Analyze each option to determine if it is a chemical symbol or a chemical formula: H2O, NH3, and CO2 are chemical formulas representing compounds, not single elements.
Recognize that 'Na' is the chemical symbol for the element sodium, which follows the correct format of a chemical symbol.
Confirm that the other options contain numbers and multiple letters indicating molecules or compounds, not individual elements.
Conclude that the correct chemical symbol for an element from the given options is 'Na'.
