Which of the following weights is recorded with the correct number of significant figures if the measuring device reports to the nearest tenth of an ounce?
A
14.15 oz
B
14.2 oz
C
13.8 oz
D
13.5 oz
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the measuring device reports to the nearest tenth of an ounce, which means the measurement should be recorded with one digit after the decimal point.
Identify that the number of significant figures depends on the precision of the measurement; since the device measures to the nearest 0.1 oz, the recorded value should have exactly one decimal place.
Examine each given weight and check if it has one digit after the decimal point: 14.15 oz has two decimal places, 14.2 oz has one decimal place, 13.8 oz has one decimal place, and 13.5 oz has one decimal place.
Recognize that 14.15 oz is more precise than the device allows, so it is not correctly recorded; the others (14.2 oz, 13.8 oz, 13.5 oz) are correctly recorded with the proper number of significant figures.
Conclude that any weight recorded with exactly one decimal place matches the precision of the measuring device reporting to the nearest tenth of an ounce.
