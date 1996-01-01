Which group on the periodic table contains elements that typically form ions with a 3− charge?
A
Group 2 (Alkaline earth metals)
B
Group 17 (Halogens)
C
Group 15 (Nitrogen group)
D
Group 16 (Oxygen group)
1
Identify the groups mentioned and their typical ionic charges: Group 2 elements usually form 2+ ions, Group 17 elements typically form 1- ions, Group 15 elements often form 3- ions, and Group 16 elements generally form 2- ions.
Recall that the charge on an ion is related to how many electrons an element gains or loses to achieve a full octet (8 electrons) in its valence shell.
For Group 15 elements, they have 5 valence electrons and tend to gain 3 electrons to complete their octet, resulting in a 3- charge.
Compare this with Group 17 elements (7 valence electrons, gain 1 electron for 1- charge) and Group 16 elements (6 valence electrons, gain 2 electrons for 2- charge).
Conclude that the group whose elements typically form ions with a 3- charge is Group 15, the Nitrogen group.
