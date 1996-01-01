Hey everyone were asked which statement of Dalton's atomic theory corresponds to the law of multiple proportions. Now, before we look at our answer choices, let's think about the definition that we've learned. We know that the law of multiple proportions is when two elements combined to form more than one compound and the different masses of the element that combines with a fixed mass of the other element, our ratio of small whole numbers. So if you put this into perspective, if we have one g of carbon And we also added 1.333 g of oxygen. And on the other hand, let's say we added 2.66, 6 g of oxygen. Now, when we add these up, we end up with carbon monoxide on our left side and we end up with carbon dioxide on our right side And we can see here our ratio is going to be 1.33, 3 To 2.666. So essentially it will be a 1-2 ratio. And this pretty much explains our law of multiple proportions. So looking at our answer choices, it looks like answer choice D is going to be our answer. Since it states compounds are made of two or more different types of atoms in fixed simple whole number ratios, which is exactly what we described right here. Now, I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

