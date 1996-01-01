Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or physical properties of a substance without changing its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different chemical properties.
Consider what happens when water is boiled: The water changes from liquid to gas (steam), which is a change in its physical state or phase.
Recognize that during boiling, the molecular structure of H\_2O remains the same; no new substances are formed, so the chemical identity of water does not change.
Conclude that boiling water is a physical change because it involves a change in state without altering the chemical composition.
Therefore, the correct classification for boiling water is a physical change.
