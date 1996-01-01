Which of the following is an indicator that a chemical change has occurred?
A
Change in state from solid to liquid
B
Dissolving sugar in water
C
Breaking a glass into smaller pieces
D
Formation of a precipitate
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a physical or chemical change:
- Change in state from solid to liquid is a physical change because the substance's chemical identity remains the same.
- Dissolving sugar in water is a physical change since sugar molecules disperse but do not chemically alter.
- Breaking a glass into smaller pieces is a physical change because the glass's chemical composition is unchanged.
Recognize that the formation of a precipitate indicates a chemical change because it involves the creation of a new solid substance from a solution, signaling a chemical reaction has occurred.
