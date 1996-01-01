Which of the following samples of matter is classified as a mixture?
A
H2O (water)
B
NaCl (sodium chloride)
C
Air
D
O2 (oxygen gas)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a pure substance and a mixture. A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties, while a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined, with variable composition.
Identify the nature of each sample: H2O (water) is a pure compound made of hydrogen and oxygen chemically bonded; NaCl (sodium chloride) is also a pure compound formed by ionic bonds between sodium and chloride ions; O2 (oxygen gas) is a pure element consisting of oxygen molecules.
Recognize that air is a mixture because it consists of several gases (mainly nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and others) physically combined, not chemically bonded, and its composition can vary.
Conclude that among the given options, air is the only sample classified as a mixture due to its multiple components physically combined.
Summarize that mixtures can be separated by physical means, unlike pure substances which require chemical methods to separate their components.
