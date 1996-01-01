Understand the definitions of each option: A compound is a substance formed when two or more elements chemically combine in fixed proportions; an element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom; a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different parts or phases; a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout.
Recall that steel is made by mixing iron with carbon and sometimes other elements, but these components are not chemically bonded in fixed ratios as in compounds.
Recognize that in steel, the components are physically combined and distributed evenly, so the mixture looks uniform at the macroscopic level.
Since steel has a consistent composition and appearance throughout, it fits the definition of a homogeneous mixture rather than a heterogeneous mixture or a pure element.
Therefore, classify steel as a homogeneous mixture because it is a uniform blend of different elements without chemical bonding forming a new compound.
