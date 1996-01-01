Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
When ethane 1C2H62 reacts with chlorine 1Cl22, the main
product is C2H5Cl, but other products containing Cl, such
as C2H4Cl2, are also obtained in small quantities. The formation
of these other products reduces the yield of C2H5Cl.
(a) Calculate the theoretical yield of C2H5Cl when 125 g of
C2H6 reacts with 255 g of Cl2, assuming that C2H6 and Cl2
react only to form C2H2Cl and HCl. (b) Calculate the percent
yield of C2H5Cl if the reaction produces 206 g of C2H5Cl.